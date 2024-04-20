Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $3,034,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,568 shares in the company, valued at $15,482,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $63.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $69.55. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.93%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

