SG Americas Securities LLC Has $103,000 Holdings in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) by 72.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,659 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XPER. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Xperi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,370,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,730,000 after acquiring an additional 15,855 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Xperi by 2.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Xperi by 56.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 19,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Xperi by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 90,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xperi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 14th.

Xperi Stock Performance

XPER opened at $9.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $433.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37. Xperi Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $13.62.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.16. Xperi had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $137.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xperi Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

