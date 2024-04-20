SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Price Up 2.2%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.32 and last traded at $7.32. 9,989,822 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 52,839,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SOFI shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.50 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.90.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,402,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,458,000 after buying an additional 2,567,797 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 495,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 250,854 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 202.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 24.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 18.0% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 390,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 59,412 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

