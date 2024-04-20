Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 286 to GBX 300. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Spire Healthcare Group traded as high as GBX 252.50 ($3.14) and last traded at GBX 248 ($3.09), with a volume of 3522562 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 238.50 ($2.97).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.67) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Get Spire Healthcare Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPI

Spire Healthcare Group Price Performance

Spire Healthcare Group Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of £994.16 million, a PE ratio of 3,514.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 237.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 229.11.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Spire Healthcare Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. Spire Healthcare Group’s payout ratio is presently 4,285.71%.

Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.