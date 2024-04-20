StockNews.com Downgrades FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) to Hold

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

FCN stock opened at $211.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.35 and its 200 day moving average is $204.49. FTI Consulting has a 12-month low of $167.39 and a 12-month high of $232.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.11.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $924.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FTI Consulting will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.10, for a total transaction of $5,564,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,126,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FTI Consulting news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.10, for a total value of $5,564,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,126,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,656 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total value of $576,564.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 29,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,336,565.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,715 shares of company stock worth $7,617,513 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in FTI Consulting by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

