StockNews.com Downgrades Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) to Hold

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.78.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $213.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.58. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares in the company, valued at $153,046.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 13.2% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $727,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 10.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 9,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $214,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

