Strs Ohio Raises Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 7,995.2% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays lowered Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

In other Exelixis news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 19,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $461,112.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,229.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 19,205 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $461,112.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,229.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 47,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $1,008,579.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 384,866 shares in the company, valued at $8,255,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXEL opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.13. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $479.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.23 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 8.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

