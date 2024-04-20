Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $176.39.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $140.60 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $119.57 and a 52 week high of $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.08.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,910,799.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,910,799.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Take-Two Interactive Software

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.