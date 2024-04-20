Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Insider Acquires £26,467.95 in Stock

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) insider Roald Goethe acquired 71,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £26,467.95 ($32,949.02).

Roald Goethe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Roald Goethe bought 50,000 shares of Tullow Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of £14,000 ($17,428.11).

Tullow Oil Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LON TLW opened at GBX 35.88 ($0.45) on Friday. Tullow Oil plc has a 52 week low of GBX 21.82 ($0.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 39.94 ($0.50). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 31.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 33.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The company has a market cap of £520.26 million, a P/E ratio of -598.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

