Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $350,000 Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 20.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 52.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 65,376 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Entergy by 37.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,717,000 after buying an additional 79,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $874,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $874,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at $348,433.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,226,685 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entergy Stock Up 2.9 %

Entergy stock opened at $106.77 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $109.70. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Entergy had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s payout ratio is 40.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

