Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Increased to C$22.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VET. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$21.63.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$16.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -11.23, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of C$13.30 and a 12 month high of C$21.60.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$522.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$593.34 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. Research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 1.8666667 earnings per share for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vermilion Energy

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Jenson Jit-Chang Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.50, for a total value of C$825,000.00. In other news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk acquired 3,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.10 per share, with a total value of C$48,300.00. Also, Senior Officer Jenson Jit-Chang Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.50, for a total transaction of C$825,000.00. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

See Also

