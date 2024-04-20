Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Raised to $83.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WDC. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

Western Digital Stock Down 3.3 %

Western Digital stock opened at $66.05 on Thursday. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $31.97 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Western Digital will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Western Digital

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $33,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $185,227.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,604.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $33,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Western Digital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 614 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Stories

