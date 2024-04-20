Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 62,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

Shares of WWW stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.18. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $17.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 1.75.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is -78.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WWW

Wolverine World Wide Profile

(Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.