100 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Bought by Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 71.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDXX opened at $476.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.26. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.50 and a 52-week high of $583.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $538.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $509.39.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $24,871,960 in the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IDXX. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.50.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

