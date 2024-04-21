106,904 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Acquired by Stephenson & Company Inc.

Stephenson & Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 106,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,869,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 14.1% of Stephenson & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $159.81 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $169.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.36. The stock has a market cap of $54.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

