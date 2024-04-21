14,400 Shares in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNX. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 102,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price target on TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.82.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $113.32 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $86.30 and a 1-year high of $119.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.66.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,213,851.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,363 shares in the company, valued at $24,213,851.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $2,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,908,778.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,355 shares of company stock worth $4,408,685 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

