1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) Stock Price Down 1.7%

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.52. Approximately 4,772 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 5,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.83. The company has a market cap of $58.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.57.

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter.

1st Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services for businesses, professionals, real estate investors, family commercial entities, and individuals in the Central Coast region of California. It offers checking, saving, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement and health savings accounts; and other services including debit cards, check orders, and cannabis banking services.

