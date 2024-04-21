3,072 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Acquired by Stephenson & Company Inc.

Stephenson & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.3% of Stephenson & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after buying an additional 62,812,278 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,416,230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,145,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,332,000 after buying an additional 9,923,920 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $657,826,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 127.4% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,073,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,173,000 after buying an additional 3,962,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $95.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.57. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $100.42.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.