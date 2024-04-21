32,800 Shares in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of ABM Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in ABM Industries by 19.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,097 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 353.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,641,000 after buying an additional 1,088,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,698,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ABM Industries by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,931,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,808,000 after acquiring an additional 268,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 178.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 398,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,300,000 after acquiring an additional 255,471 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABM opened at $44.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.36. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.61 and a 1-year high of $53.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.16.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 5,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $242,491.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,677 shares in the company, valued at $4,868,000.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 5,563 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $242,491.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,677 shares in the company, valued at $4,868,000.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 5,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $245,323.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

