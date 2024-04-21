543 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Purchased by Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 543 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.26.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock opened at $94.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.42. The company has a market capitalization of $142.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 43.53%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.