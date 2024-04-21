70,705 Shares in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV) Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.79% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $733,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,554,000.

NYSEARCA:LGOV opened at $20.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.05. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $23.10.

About First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

