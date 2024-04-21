7,411 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Acquired by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJK stock opened at $84.85 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.63 and a fifty-two week high of $91.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.57. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

