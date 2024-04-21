939 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA) Acquired by Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,447,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,391 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,606,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 906,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,698,000 after purchasing an additional 484,794 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,617,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,362,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF stock opened at $64.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.33 and its 200-day moving average is $62.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.02.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.