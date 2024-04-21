Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. Acura Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 20,000 shares traded.

Acura Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

About Acura Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an innovative drug delivery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products to address safe use of medications in the United States. It offers Oxaydo tablets, a Schedule II narcotic indicated for the management of acute and chronic moderate to severe pain; and Nexafed products, which are pseudoephedrine and acetaminophen tablets that are used as nasal decongestants in various non-prescription and prescription cold, sinus, and allergy products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acura Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acura Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.