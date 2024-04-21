Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. Acura Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 20,000 shares traded.
Acura Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
About Acura Pharmaceuticals
Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an innovative drug delivery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products to address safe use of medications in the United States. It offers Oxaydo tablets, a Schedule II narcotic indicated for the management of acute and chronic moderate to severe pain; and Nexafed products, which are pseudoephedrine and acetaminophen tablets that are used as nasal decongestants in various non-prescription and prescription cold, sinus, and allergy products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Acura Pharmaceuticals
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Acura Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acura Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.