Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AGRX

Agile Therapeutics Trading Up 2.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.44. Agile Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $2.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGRX. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.