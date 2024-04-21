Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Sells $93,498.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total value of $93,498.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 221,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,548,134.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Airbnb Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $155.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.32.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 0.7% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABNB

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.