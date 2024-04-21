Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Earns Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $160.00 price objective on the stock.

ABNB has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.58.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $155.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $100.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbnb will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 3,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $449,636.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,930,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,409,193.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 8,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $1,221,105.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 533,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,965,007.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 3,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $449,636.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,930,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,409,193.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 475,414 shares of company stock worth $75,187,257 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 747.8% in the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

