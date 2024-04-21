Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.12. Alaska Air Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.250-5.250 EPS.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALK stock opened at $45.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.63. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $57.18.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ALK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Melius lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaska Air Group

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $249,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,048 shares in the company, valued at $999,201.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

