Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $2.99 Million Stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 1,584.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,771 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Adtalem Global Education worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 336.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

ATGE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Adtalem Global Education has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $46.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.58. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.59 and a 52 week high of $62.99.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $393.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.79 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.05%. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

