Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after acquiring an additional 104,426,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,021,130,000 after acquiring an additional 75,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,582,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,118,007,000 after acquiring an additional 260,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $534,193,000 after acquiring an additional 57,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $112.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.28. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $106.69 and a 1 year high of $247.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 11.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ALB shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Vertical Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Albemarle

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.