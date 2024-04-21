Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 40,516 Shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,516 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.16% of Stagwell worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STGW. My Personal CFO LLC increased its stake in Stagwell by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 1,333,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after buying an additional 807,505 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Stagwell by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 733,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 345,669 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Stagwell in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Stagwell in the 3rd quarter worth about $654,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Stagwell by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 44,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on STGW. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Stagwell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.11.

Shares of Stagwell stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Stagwell Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $8.59. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.13). Stagwell had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $654.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,480,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,898,438.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wade Oosterman bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,148.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,480,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,898,438.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

