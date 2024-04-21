Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 10,137 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,649 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 10,137 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $41,880,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 517,550 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $61,290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,477,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 30,896 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $1,575,233.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $320,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,847.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $1,575,233.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,883 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AKAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.27.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

AKAM stock opened at $101.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $76.85 and a one year high of $129.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.46.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

