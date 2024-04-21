Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 17,353 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 66.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,353 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,792,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,448,000 after buying an additional 35,121 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,338,000 after purchasing an additional 294,103 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,207,000 after purchasing an additional 21,868 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 652,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,975,000 after purchasing an additional 43,197 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $372.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.52. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.43 and a fifty-two week high of $419.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.24. Medpace had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 63.98%. The business had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.00.

Insider Activity at Medpace

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total value of $41,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,833,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,940,186.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.71, for a total value of $10,217,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,733,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,432,195.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total transaction of $41,298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,833,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,940,186.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,340 shares of company stock worth $76,651,647 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

