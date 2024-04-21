Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.530-1.580 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average of $15.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is -2,750.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PINE shares. Jonestrading lowered their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.15.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 749,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 17,659 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 673.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 15,123 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

