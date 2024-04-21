Antero Midstream Co. (AM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 23rd

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.

Antero Midstream has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years. Antero Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 92.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Antero Midstream to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.4%.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 2.25. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $260.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.04 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 35.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Antero Midstream will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AM shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

View Our Latest Report on AM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $224,105.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,536.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Midstream

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Antero Midstream by 248.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Antero Midstream by 1,731.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.