Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Apogee Enterprises updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.350-4.750 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $4.35-4.75 EPS.

Apogee Enterprises Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $57.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Apogee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $62.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,077,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,552,000 after buying an additional 149,438 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,097,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,429,000 after buying an additional 53,484 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,211,000 after buying an additional 15,446 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 445,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,151,000 after buying an additional 21,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,285,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.