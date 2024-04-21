Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.2% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP increased its position in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total transaction of $10,188,879.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378,155.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,260,512.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total value of $10,188,879.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378,155.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 366,271 shares of company stock valued at $63,653,887. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Apple from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners downgraded Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.34.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL stock opened at $165.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.11. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.80 and a twelve month high of $199.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

