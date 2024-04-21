Arizona State Retirement System Has $322,000 Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,864,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,740,000 after buying an additional 1,716,929 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 7.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,153,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,221,000 after buying an additional 274,878 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 95.9% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,246,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017,119 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Coeur Mining by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 247,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 164.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,287,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,710 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CDE shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 target price for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.21.

NYSE:CDE opened at $4.50 on Friday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.82.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

