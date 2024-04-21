Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Holdings Decreased by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP reduced its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,690,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,147 shares during the quarter. Arrow Electronics comprises about 1.8% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 3.12% of Arrow Electronics worth $206,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 33.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 27.1% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the second quarter worth about $72,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ARW opened at $121.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.41. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.51 and a 1-year high of $147.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 2.73%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total value of $86,625.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,818.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arrow Electronics news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total transaction of $86,625.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,818.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $180,895.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,791. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,134 shares of company stock valued at $488,795. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

