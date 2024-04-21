Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $243.46

Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 243.46 ($3.03) and traded as high as GBX 274 ($3.41). Ashoka India Equity Investment shares last traded at GBX 264 ($3.29), with a volume of 788,312 shares traded.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £312.89 million, a PE ratio of -2,030.77 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 255.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 243.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ashoka India Equity Investment

In related news, insider Jerome Booth bought 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 253 ($3.15) per share, for a total transaction of £4,399.67 ($5,476.99). Company insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

About Ashoka India Equity Investment

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

