Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $272.44.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADSK

Autodesk Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $216.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.86 and a 200-day moving average of $235.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $188.38 and a 52 week high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total transaction of $1,443,835.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,662.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,666 shares of company stock worth $10,090,055 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.