Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Trading Down 5.2%

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.53 and last traded at $4.55. 922,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,501,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autolus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.16.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics Trading Down 5.8 %

The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average is $5.12.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTL. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 337.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 3,285.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 16,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.