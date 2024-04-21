Avior Wealth Management LLC Purchases 196 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BIL opened at $91.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.61 and a 200 day moving average of $91.58. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.21 and a fifty-two week high of $91.86.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

