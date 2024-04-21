Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 135.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,815 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Avnet worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Avnet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,812,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,893,000 after acquiring an additional 49,576 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Avnet by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,062,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,622,000 after acquiring an additional 335,696 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Avnet by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,730,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,711,000 after acquiring an additional 42,234 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Avnet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,834,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,274,000 after purchasing an additional 62,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Avnet by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,635,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,306,000 after purchasing an additional 147,113 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVT stock opened at $46.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.64 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.01. Avnet had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.13%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

