Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.10% of Axonics worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 15.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 1,159.5% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Axonics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. CL King reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price (down previously from $73.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

Shares of Axonics stock opened at $66.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.47. Axonics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $69.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -515.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Axonics had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $109.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axonics news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $2,381,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,791,682.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Axonics news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $2,381,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,791,682.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Woock sold 15,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $1,076,998.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,279.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,837 shares of company stock worth $4,459,798 in the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

