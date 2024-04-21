Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Has $260,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $178.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.87. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $147.23 and a one year high of $187.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.83.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.