Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Has $308,000 Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,005,079,000 after purchasing an additional 46,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 2,513.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $801,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743,768 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,922,000 after purchasing an additional 259,012 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,539,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $242,681,000 after purchasing an additional 395,275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $150.29 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.57 and a fifty-two week high of $216.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.82. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13). Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.83.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

