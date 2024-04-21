Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Has $447,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,713 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank boosted its position in Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.35.

NYSE:BA opened at $169.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 134.80 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.28. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $167.53 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.14 billion. Boeing's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

