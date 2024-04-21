Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Invests $209,000 in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 23,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,870,000 after buying an additional 13,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $129.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $77.97 and a 1-year high of $139.48.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.71 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 21.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.65%.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 143,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.51, for a total value of $18,880,759.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 82,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.47, for a total transaction of $11,299,170.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,245,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,004,636.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 143,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.51, for a total transaction of $18,880,759.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,494,440 shares of company stock worth $199,049,946. Company insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARES has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $157.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.17.

About Ares Management

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

