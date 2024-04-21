Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Sells 164 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $16,590,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,086,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,592 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 6,889.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 63,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 62,285 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,993,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth about $3,270,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of IRM opened at $75.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 119.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.70. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.81 and a 12-month high of $82.19.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 412.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $9,150,743.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,682 shares in the company, valued at $34,138,609.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,124 shares of company stock valued at $12,698,221. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

